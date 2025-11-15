Chatbots and Digital Tutors: AI Reshaping the Modern Classroom

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly emerged as a major force in education, with schools now introducing it as a formal subject from as early as Class 6 under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines. Beyond being a topic of study, AI is increasingly becoming an essential tool that supports both teaching and learning, a role that became even more prominent during the pandemic when classrooms shifted online.
One of the most significant uses of AI in education is in content creation. Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are now widely used by teachers and students to prepare question banks and practice materials. These tools can produce multiple-choice questions, true-or-false statements, case-based questions, and assertion-reasoning formats commonly used in examinations.
AI can also create flashcards to simplify revision. Meanwhile, image-generation tools help teachers produce subject-related visuals without purchasing them, making lesson planning faster, more creative, and cost-effective.
AI has also contributed to making learning more interactive. Platforms like Kahoot use AI features to automatically generate quizzes that students can play in a game-like format. Educational games powered by AI promote problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork, transforming classroom sessions into more dynamic and engaging experiences.
The pandemic also propelled the rise of digital learning platforms. YouTube channels such as Unacademy, Vedantu, and Magnetic Brains gained huge popularity, offering recorded lectures and live sessions that allowed students to learn at their own pace and revisit difficult topics.
Their success highlights how AI and digital tools can bring quality education to students regardless of geographical barriers.
For those looking to explore topics beyond the school curriculum, upskilling and certification platforms have expanded opportunities. Courses offered by Coursera and Udemy connect learners with global instructors on subjects ranging from data science to public speaking.
Initiatives like IIT Madras’s School Connect programme expose school students to advanced academic content and certifications, widening the scope for career growth and boosting self-confidence.
However, the growing presence of AI in education comes with limitations. Over-dependence on AI tools may weaken students’ creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills if they rely on them too heavily. Teachers, too, risk losing the habit of developing original lesson plans and assessments when ready-made AI content is readily available. In the long term, this could affect the depth and authenticity of classroom learning.
As classrooms continue to evolve, experts emphasize that AI should complement—not replace—human intelligence. The modern classroom is expected to strike a balance, ensuring that technology enhances learning while preserving the creativity and meaningful engagement that come from human teaching and interaction.
