Chatbots and Digital Tutors: AI Reshaping the Modern Classroom

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly emerged as a major force in education, with schools now introducing it as a formal subject from as early as Class 6 under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines. Beyond being a topic of study, AI is increasingly becoming an essential tool that supports both teaching and learning, a role that became even more prominent during the pandemic when classrooms shifted online.

One of the most significant uses of AI in education is in content creation. Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are now widely used by teachers and students to prepare question banks and practice materials. These tools can produce multiple-choice questions, true-or-false statements, case-based questions, and assertion-reasoning formats commonly used in examinations.

AI can also create flashcards to simplify revision. Meanwhile, image-generation tools help teachers produce subject-related visuals without purchasing them, making lesson planning faster, more creative, and cost-effective.