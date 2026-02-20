Changing preferences: Bangalore IHM intake drops; ST seats remain unfilled

BENGALURU: Admissions to the Institute of Hotel Management, Bangalore, have seen a noticeable dip in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting changing career preferences and structural shifts in hospitality education. The decline, though, has raised concerns about access for students from remote regions, and filling of reserved category seats.

Against an annual intake of 271 seats, enrolment dropped from 265 in 2023 to 253 in 2024, and further to 246 in 2025. The gap is more pronounced among Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, with only six of 21 reserved seats filled in 2025.