Chandigarh launches Inclusive Education Policy for Differently-Abled Children

The Chandigarh Administration has introduced a comprehensive policy to promote inclusive and equitable education for differently-abled children across government and recognised private schools.
The framework outlines mechanisms for identification, placement, support, and monitoring to ensure accessibility and inclusivity.
Under the new policy, children with benchmark disabilities are entitled to free education up to 18 years of age and guaranteed admission to neighbourhood schools without discrimination.
A portion of the Right to Education (RTE) quota for economically weaker and disadvantaged groups will be reserved for them. Schools are required to provide curriculum adaptations, subject substitutions, and examination concessions as per Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.
Identification and Placement Framework
Identification will be conducted through coordinated household surveys by ASHA and anganwadi workers, healthcare staff, and special educators. Schools will host assessment and certification camps.
Based on screening checklists, children will be placed in inclusive classes, integrated settings, school-readiness centres, or home-based education programmes for those with severe disabilities.
Home-based learners must visit schools at least once a month to maintain interaction with peers and teachers.
Each school must appoint at least one trained special educator, while counsellors and therapists will provide additional support.
Strengthening Inclusive Education and Support
The policy mandates cross-disability training for general teachers and directs the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to enhance inclusive education modules.
Schools must organise peer-sensitisation and parent-orientation programmes to encourage community involvement.
Special schools managed by government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will complement mainstream education by conducting teacher training, running readiness centres, developing learning materials, and promoting vocational education.
Assistive devices such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, and low-vision tools will be distributed under the ADIP and Samagra Shiksha schemes, with two annual assessment camps.
CSR funds may be used to cover additional equipment. Eligible students, including those under home-based education, will receive transport and escort allowances, and all schools must ensure barrier-free access.
Vocational Training, Sports, and Grievance Redressal
From the upper primary level onwards, schools must offer vocational courses with practical components and introduce adapted sports training leading up to state-level inclusive sports events.
Therapy camps will be held in collaboration with the health department.
Each school is required to set up a grievance-redressal panel that includes a parent of a child with disability, while a state-level committee supported by a dedicated education department cell will oversee implementation and compliance.