Chandigarh launches Inclusive Education Policy for Differently-Abled Children

The Chandigarh Administration has introduced a comprehensive policy to promote inclusive and equitable education for differently-abled children across government and recognised private schools.

The framework outlines mechanisms for identification, placement, support, and monitoring to ensure accessibility and inclusivity.

Under the new policy, children with benchmark disabilities are entitled to free education up to 18 years of age and guaranteed admission to neighbourhood schools without discrimination.

A portion of the Right to Education (RTE) quota for economically weaker and disadvantaged groups will be reserved for them. Schools are required to provide curriculum adaptations, subject substitutions, and examination concessions as per Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.