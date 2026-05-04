The changing role of teachers in the age of AI

PNN New Delhi [India], May 4: The world we live in is changing in ways that feel both rapid and unprecedented. No age group shoulders the impact of this change more significantly than children, especially those in their schooling years, who are experiencing realities that are very different from what previous generations grew up with.

A world in flux

The ubiquity of smartphones, tablets, and high-speed internet opened the floodgates of information overwhelm, in terms of the sheer volume of content that children are now bombarded with, every minute of their waking hours.

Combine that with factors like unprecedented awareness to global issues that results from this heightened digital exposure, democratic parenting that creates a more self-aware and reflective approach to the world, and the breakdown of traditional, authoritative discipline that makes way for freer expression, and educators find themselves grappling with a generation that has been exposed to global issues and diverse perspectives much earlier than their predecessors - whether the ongoing conflict in Ukraine or Gaza, tensions closer to home, or developments in the Middle East.

Today's children are growing up in a world that reflects what educators once described as VUCA - volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. This is a world where topics like missiles, drones, and nuclear weapons, which were once confined to textbooks, are now part of everyday awareness.

At the same time, the rapid rise of AI is reshaping how children think, learn, and engage with the world. While AI tools can provide customised educational experiences, acting as personalised tutors, enhancing literacy, and helping children with special needs or language learning, over-reliance on AI has been proven to hinder creativity and critical thinking, while also exposing children to the pitfalls of unhealthy dependencies.

Several researchers have pointed to the very real risks of cognitive overload and attention deficits that could result from overreliance on technology, as well as its potential to inhibit deep learning.

For AI to cultivate essential cognitive functions, such as critical thinking, creativity, and analytical skills, it must be balanced with traditional pedagogical practices that promote collaboration and debate. Educators can play a vital role in achieving the balance, with the school evolving into a transformative space that not only responds to but also proactively anticipates the changing needs of modern scholars.



Teaching 2.0

"Today, mental health, physical well-being, and empathy are just as important as academic learning. Education is no longer about isolated subjects but about integration, connecting language, maths, science, history, and geography to real-world contexts. This makes learning more meaningful, relevant, and holistic," says Fatema Agarkar, educationist and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE). Similarly, communication, critical thinking, and the ability to connect ideas are becoming just as important as subject knowledge.

The role of a teacher, therefore, is also evolving. Today's teachers must be all-rounders who understand global trends, climate change, and social shifts, while also teaching core academic concepts. In this context, technology and AI are not just tools for students, but for teachers to embrace, learn from, and grow with, Agarkar adds.

The human touch

"A great teacher isn't defined by how quickly they push lessons or how modern their tools are, but by how effectively they connect with their students. When a child feels seen, safe, and understood, their capacity to learn, retain, and engage expands naturally. That kind of environment is built through intentional communication, how a teacher listens, responds, and creates space for expression. Trust and focus are not enforced through control, but cultivated through connection. The real shift in today's classroom is moving away from managing behaviour and keeping students in line, toward building a culture where students are actively engaged, emotionally supported, and genuinely invested in learning," says Dr Taylor Elizabeth Perramond, The Elegance Advisor and an emotional intelligence expert.

Agarkar notes another critical shift - the recognition that every child learns differently. "There is no one-size-fits-all benchmark anymore. Each child brings their own strengths, pace, and challenges," she elaborates. This requires teachers to be more attentive and flexible, adapting their methods to support visual, auditory, and kinaesthetic learners alike. With evolving research and a deeper understanding of learning needs, classrooms today have the opportunity to be more inclusive and responsive. But beyond tools and strategies, what truly makes a teacher effective is not just a well-planned lesson - those are easier than ever to create today - but the sensitivity and awareness to understand how each child is engaging with that lesson, she says.

To stay abreast with the changing tides, teachers themselves must remain lifelong learners, open to new ideas, inspired by evolving knowledge, and committed to ensuring that every child feels seen and supported. At the same time, the uncertainty of today's world also opens up new possibilities. It encourages teachers to be more creative to rethink homework, redesign assessments, and create opportunities for students to express themselves, solve problems, and engage with real-world challenges.

Every challenge brings with it the potential for new ways of thinking. And it is often the teachers who are willing to take risks, collaborate, and experiment who find the most meaningful ways forward.

(PNN & ANI)