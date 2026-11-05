Centre tells SC about setting up of special committee to re-examine UGC's 2026 equity regulations

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it is setting up a special committee to re-examine the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 2026 regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education institutions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government was examining ways to address the concerns of students and ensure that no section of the student community feels excluded, threatened or apprehensive under the regulatory framework.

"The government is contemplating appointing a committee," the law officer said.

The CJI stressed the need to protect the interests of every student and adjourned the batch of petitions for four weeks.