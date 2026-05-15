Centre sanctions Rs 273 cr for expansion of Agartala medical college: Tripura CM

Tripura will have 550 MBBS seats and 196 Post Graduate seats, a record increase in the last four years, said Saha, who also holds the health portfolio.

"We are committed to improve the health services for citizens as well as medical education for the young aspirants in the state," the chief minister said.

Later, talking to the reporters, Saha said the Centre has been providing funds to push development on a fast track.

"Whenever we seek something, the Centre takes it seriously," he added.