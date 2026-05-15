Centre sanctions Rs 273 cr for expansion of Agartala medical college: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the Centre has sanctioned over Rs 273 crore for the expansion of facilities at Agartala Government Medical College here.
The fund allocation will help the authorities concerned to increase 100 MBBS seats and 83 in the post-graduation course.
"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sanctions Rs 273.46 crore for expansion of Agartala Government Medical College. I would like to thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji for sanctioning Rs 273.46 crore for infrastructure development of Agartala Government Medical College," the CM said on X.
It will help the state government in "increasing 100 MBBS seats and 83 Post Graduation seats in 19 critical and speciality disciplines from the academic year 2026-27", he said.
Tripura will have 550 MBBS seats and 196 Post Graduate seats, a record increase in the last four years, said Saha, who also holds the health portfolio.
"We are committed to improve the health services for citizens as well as medical education for the young aspirants in the state," the chief minister said.
Later, talking to the reporters, Saha said the Centre has been providing funds to push development on a fast track.
"Whenever we seek something, the Centre takes it seriously," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.