Centre keen on tapping sports talents: Union Minister L Murugan

COIMBATORE: The Central government is committed to identifying talents of sportspersons and taking them to the international level, said Union Minister L Murugan at the closing ceremony of the Central Government's 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 ' held in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday
Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the sportspersons through a video conference. As part of this interaction, the Prime Minister had a conversation with Neshika, a Class 11 student who won in Cycle Polo and Kabaddi events.
The Prime Minister, in his virtual address, said the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has evolved into a people's movement, drawing participation from diverse sections of society. Referring to the inclusiveness of the initiative, PM Modi said that the event has created opportunities for a wide range of athletes.
PM Modi also spoke about India's ambitions to host major international sporting events in the coming years, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, calling it a great opportunity for young athletes. He said India is also making efforts to host the Olympic Games in 2036.
While speaking to reporters, Murugan said that the sports events for parliamentary constituencies were successfully conducted under the guidance of the Prime Minister. "These sports events prepare our sportspersons to participate in major events. We conducted them to identify talented sportspersons from all areas, including villages, tribal hamlets, and urban areas, and to prepare them for national and international competitions. We are committed to identifying their talents and exhibiting them at the international level," he said.
He further said that more than 4,500 people participated in these sports events from across the Nilgiris constituency, and more than 500 of them won prizes.
Music Composer GV Prakash Kumar, President of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha and several others participated in the event held at SSVM CBSE School in Alangombu near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.