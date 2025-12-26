Centre keen on tapping sports talents: Union Minister L Murugan

COIMBATORE: The Central government is committed to identifying talents of sportspersons and taking them to the international level, said Union Minister L Murugan at the closing ceremony of the Central Government's 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 ' held in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the sportspersons through a video conference. As part of this interaction, the Prime Minister had a conversation with Neshika, a Class 11 student who won in Cycle Polo and Kabaddi events.