Centre gets requests from Bhutan, Morocco to explore setting up of IIT offshore campuses

New Delhi: The central government has received requests from Bhutan and Morocco to explore the setting up of offshore campuses of prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to sources.

Currently, there are two overseas campuses of IIT -- IIT Madras-Zanzibar in Tanzania and IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The third campus is proposed to come up in Western Africa and will be hosted by the Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

"We have received requests from multiple countries including Bhutan and Morocco for setting up of IIT's offshore campuses," a source said.