Centre approves Rs 1,238 crore investment to modernise ITIs, rolls out PM-SETU nationwide

New Delhi: The Centre has approved the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme and cleared Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 1,237.58 crore to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through industry partnerships, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said on Tuesday.

According to the government, the decisions were taken at the fourth meeting of the National Steering Committee (NSC) on PM-SETU -- chaired by Secretary of the MSDE, Debashree Mukherjee.