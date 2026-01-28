Celebrate special occasions by sharing fruits with Anganwadi children: Odisha Dy CM

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday appealed to citizens to mark special occasions in their lives by sharing fruits with Anganwadi children in their localities to help eliminate malnutrition in the state.

She appealed to a special programme held at the State Institute for Women & Children (SIWC) in Bhubaneswar. The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated the ‘Panchatatwa Park’, launched the ‘SUPOSHIT Odisha Mission’ (SOM), and laid the foundation stone for the Subhadra Resource Centre. Parida emphasised that the fight against malnutrition begins at home.

She issued a clarion call to educate mothers at the grassroots level, empowering them with the knowledge needed to ensure their children’s health. A key highlight of her address was the “localisation of nutritious food,” wherein she urged communities to rely on locally available, nutrient-rich resources rather than processed alternatives.