V Anantha Nageswaran stresses trade-oriented skilling for MSME growth

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday emphasised that the trajectory of the national economy depends on how inclusively small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are enabled to adapt and compete in future.



Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in the national capital, Nageswaran noted that the integration of micro-enterprises into domestic and global value chains remains the primary driver for India's future economic growth, requiring a focused shift toward trade skills and regulatory simplification.



"I will focus on the importance of trade skills. No manufacturing enterprise in the country, regardless of the size, can function without skilled human resources. And those skills will also today have to be such that that makes them important and indispensable to the enterprise so that they are not replaced by either artificial intelligence or down the road by industrial robots," Nageswaran said.