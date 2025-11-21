CDSL launches reimagine ideathon to inspire students to shape investor education

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), Asia’s first listed depository and custodian of over 16.7 crore demat accounts, has launched its first-ever Ideathon, inviting students across the country to reimagine investor education and engagement.

The Reimagine Ideathon is a key initiative under the flagship 3rd Edition of CDSL’s Annual Reimagine Symposium.

The Ideathon is designed to harness young innovators’ potential in developing solutions to transform how India learns, invests and participates in the securities market, promoting a future of responsible, inclusive and informed market engagement.

While the depository ecosystem already safeguards assets of over 21 crore investor demat accounts, CDSL sees a significant opportunity to further deepen market participation by addressing existing barriers.

Aligning with similar efforts by regulators like SEBI and RBI, CDSL aims to empower youth to contribute fresh perspectives to India’s financial inclusion journey.

The initiative focuses on democratizing market access through large-scale enhancement of investor education, conscious participation and responsible decision-making.

Participants are encouraged to propose solutions using avenues such as gamification, behavioral nudges, communication, technology, design or community-building.

Every proposed solution must reflect the core principles of Empowerment, Inclusion and Trust.

“Reimagine Ideathon is a celebration of responsible innovation. In the ever-evolving market landscape, technology serves as a catalyst and flywheel of trust that empowers investors with the right tools and insights. The securities market must be intuitive, inclusive, and accessible to every investor, and this Ideathon reflects CDSL's commitment to nation building and to strengthening the vision of an Atmanirbhar investor.

An educated investor is a protected investor; empowered to make informed decisions that reflect their aspirations. We invite students to participate in shaping that future,” said Mr. Nehal Vora, Managing Director & CEO, CDSL.

The Ideathon offers a total prize pool of ₹11.5 lakh, including ₹5 lakh for the winning idea, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for the runners-up, and ₹75,000 each for the fourth and fifth positions.

Registrations for Ideathon 2025 open on November 19, 2025. Teams of up to four students and one mentor from the same institute are eligible to participate.

Further details regarding problem statements, evaluation criteria and timelines are available on the official Ideathon website.