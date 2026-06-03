CCPA fines PhysicsWallah Rs 5 lakh for dark pattern practices, McAfee penalised Rs 1 lakh

“PhysicsWallah has been fined Rs 5 lakh, while McAfee has been fined Rs 1 lakh. Both companies have been directed to remove such practices from their platforms and ensure that consumers are able to make informed choices without pressure or manipulation,” it said.

The action was taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, and the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.

The CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, said both companies have been directed to discontinue such practices and ensure that consumers are able to make informed choices without manipulation or pressure.