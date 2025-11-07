CBSE mandates schools to share JEE Main 2026 applicants’ registration numbers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated institutions to disclose Class 11 registration data with students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026.

In a circular, CBSE stated that, notwithstanding earlier rules issued on October 30, numerous students and parents had reported that institutions were withholding registration numbers essential to complete the JEE Main application process.

According to the Board, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the JEE Main examination, has made it necessary for applicants to enter their Class 11 registration number in the online application form, India Today reports.

The registration number helps in verifying candidates' academic information and ensuring better collaboration between schools, the CBSE and the NTA.

Taking serious note of the complaints, CBSE clarified that schools “must invariably provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026.”

The directive, issued by Joint Secretary (Coordination) Agarwal, requested that all school heads and principals comply with the order immediately to avoid any disturbance to children.

The application period for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on October 31 and ends on November 27, 2025. The city of examination will be announced in the first week of January 2026, and the first session's results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions: Session 1 (January 21-30, 2026) and Session 2 (April 1-10, 2026).