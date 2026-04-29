CBSE launches parenting calendar for 2026-27 academic session

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched the Parenting Calendar for the Academic Session 2026-27 on Wednesday.

In alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE had undertaken this initiative in the academic session 2025-26 with a clear objective to strengthen the partnership between parents and schools and to promote holistic student well-being.

The initiative received an encouraging response and witnessed active engagement from stakeholders across the country, reaffirming its relevance, efficacy and impact.

Building on this momentum, the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27 further strengthens and expands this vision by institutionalising structured engagement between schools and parents.