CBSE introduces AI and computational thinking from Class 3 under new curriculum

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a structured curriculum on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Classes 3 to 8, marking a shift towards early integration of technology in school education.

Launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Wednesday, the curriculum aims to build AI-ready learners by introducing core problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and digital literacy from an early stage, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The framework adopts a phased approach, recommending 50 hours annually for Classes 3 to 5 and 100 hours for Classes 6 to 8, ensuring gradual and age-appropriate learning.

The Education Minister said the initiative formally introduces structured AI education into the school ecosystem at scale. "Aligned with the vision of 'AI for Education, AI in Education', it marks a decisive shift towards augmented learning, nurturing critical thinking, design orientation, and a culture of innovation among young minds. As India's leadership in technology-driven computing gains global recognition, this curriculum will empower students to meaningfully engage with and shape the digital future," he added.

How it will be implemented

For Classes 3 to 5, computational thinking will be integrated into existing subjects such as mathematics and environmental studies through activity-based learning. Students will develop foundational skills like pattern recognition, sequencing, and logical reasoning using puzzles, games, and exercises.

In Classes 6 to 8, the curriculum expands to include advanced computational thinking, basic AI concepts, and interdisciplinary projects. Students will engage in real-world problem-solving and gain exposure to AI tools and applications.

Focus on ethics and real-world learning

A key component of the curriculum is its emphasis on responsible and ethical use of technology. Students will learn about digital footprints, bias in AI systems, privacy concerns, and fairness, helping them become informed digital citizens.

Assessment will move beyond traditional exams to include projects, presentations, assignments, and reflective work, encouraging application-based learning.

According to Hindustan Times, the curriculum will be implemented across over 32,900 CBSE-affiliated schools from the 2026–27 academic sessions.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the initiative aligns India with countries like China, South Korea, Finland, Estonia, and Singapore in introducing AI education in schools, adding that “efforts will be made to translate the curriculum into regional languages for wider adoption in all states and UTs across the country.”