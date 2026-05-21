CBSE extends Class 12 re-evaluation dates after portal glitches

NEW DELHI: Frustrated students spent hours refreshing web pages, waiting for OTPs and repeatedly logging into the CBSE portal on Tuesday as the Board opened its Class 12 re-evaluation and answer-sheet verification process for 2026. What many expected to be a quick application process turned into a stressful experience because of slow-loading pages and frequent portal glitches.

Following technical issues faced by several students, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday evening issued a circular extending the dates for re-evaluation.