CBSE council urges age-based digital regulations to curb screen dependency among minors

KOCHI: The National Council of CBSE Schools and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, have called for the formulation of a structured, age-oriented regulatory framework for students below sixteen years and the development of clear state-level guidelines limiting unsupervised access to social media platforms, as part of urgent measures to address rising digital dependency among minors.

The recommendations were submitted in a detailed memorandum to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday, highlighting growing concerns over excessive screen exposure among children and adolescents.

In the letter, Secretary General Indira Rajan expressed “profound concern” over what she described as an alarming rise in digital overexposure and its psychological and social consequences.