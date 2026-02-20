CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

How to download CBSE 12th Physics question paper 2026?

The Board will be uploading all the CBSE 12th questions papers 2025-26 on the official portal (cbse.gov.in) after concluding the exam. One can download the question papers for all subjects, including Physics.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the “Board Examinations” on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the “Previous year’s Question Papers”

Step 4: Find the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026

Step 5: Select the respective subject

Step 6: Follow the link to open the CBSE 12th Physics question paper in pdf format

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of question paper for future need

Why to download CBSE question papers?

Students who are aspiring for entrance exams such as JEE and NEET besides planning to appear for the board exams next year are advised to access the CBSE Class 12 question papers 2025 for all subjects. The will help students to assess their syllabus ad undertsand tge question pattern. This will boost confidence and give strength to attempt all the questions in the exam.