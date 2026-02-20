CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has succesfully concluded the Class 12 Physics exam today, February 20, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was conducted from 10:30 pm to 1:30 pm at various centres across the country.
According to the students and experts, the CBSE 12th Physics exam was of moderate level. Many students might started searching for the set-wise CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper 2026 pdf to verify the diffculty level of question paper.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Analysis 2026
CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2026
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper 2026 download pdf
A student shared the set 3 CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper 2025 pdf with Edexlive. One can download below.
How to download CBSE 12th Physics question paper 2026?
The Board will be uploading all the CBSE 12th questions papers 2025-26 on the official portal (cbse.gov.in) after concluding the exam. One can download the question papers for all subjects, including Physics.
Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the “Board Examinations” on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the “Previous year’s Question Papers”
Step 4: Find the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2026
Step 5: Select the respective subject
Step 6: Follow the link to open the CBSE 12th Physics question paper in pdf format
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of question paper for future need
Why to download CBSE question papers?
Students who are aspiring for entrance exams such as JEE and NEET besides planning to appear for the board exams next year are advised to access the CBSE Class 12 question papers 2025 for all subjects. The will help students to assess their syllabus ad undertsand tge question pattern. This will boost confidence and give strength to attempt all the questions in the exam.