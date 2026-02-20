CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2026 PDF: Check download details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 12 Physics exam today, February 20, 2026. The CBSE class 12 Physics (subject code: 041) was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various exam centres across the country.
Students might have started searching for the CBSE class 12 Physics answer key 2026 to verify their responses. Let's explore key details regarding the CBSE 12th Physics answer key 2026 pdf.
CBSE class 12 Physics answer key 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Physics answer key 2026 will help students to verify their responses. Students should note that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after the board exams are over. Students can get the unofficial answer key available at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. It is to be noted that the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.
If released on the official portal, students can follow the below steps to access the answer key.
How to download CBSE 12th Physics answer key 2026 pdf?
Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the answer key link, if available
Step 3: Find the CBSE 12th Physics answer key 2026 pdf
Step 4: Download CBSE answer key pdf
Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future need
CBSE class 12 Physics exam 2026 highlights
The Class XII Physics question paper consists of 33 compulsory questions for a total of 70 marks, to be attempted in 3 hours. The paper is divided into five sections: Section A (16 questions – 12 MCQs + 4 Assertion-Reason, 1 mark each), Section B (5 questions of 2 marks each), Section C (7 questions of 3 marks each), Section D (2 case-study based questions of 4 marks each), and Section E (3 long-answer questions of 5 marks each).