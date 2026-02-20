CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2026 PDF: Check download details here

CBSE class 12 Physics answer key 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Physics answer key 2026 will help students to verify their responses. Students should note that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after the board exams are over. Students can get the unofficial answer key available at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. It is to be noted that the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.

If released on the official portal, students can follow the below steps to access the answer key.

How to download CBSE 12th Physics answer key 2026 pdf?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the answer key link, if available

Step 3: Find the CBSE 12th Physics answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download CBSE answer key pdf

Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future need

CBSE class 12 Physics exam 2026 highlights