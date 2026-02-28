CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

How to download CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper 2026 PDF?

The exam authority will be uploading all the CBSE 12th questions papers PDF on the its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after concluding the board exams 2025-26. Students can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including Chemistry with below steps.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Land on the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section

Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26

Step 5: Click on the respective subject

Step 6: The CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper 2026 pdf will open

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future need

Importance of CBSE question papers

Students must understand that CBSE Class 12 question papers are extremly important to crack the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. This will help students to understand the question format and predict weightage.