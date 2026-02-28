CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2026 PDF: Here's how to download

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 12 Chemistry exam today, February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam was conducted between 10:30 pm and 1:30 pm at various centres across the country and abroad.
According to the students and experts, the CBSE 12th Chemistry exam was of moderate level. Students are curious to know about the set-wise CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper 2026 pdf to corss-check the diffculty level. Let's explore key details regarding the CBSE question papers 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis 2026
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Answer Key 2026
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2026 highlights
How to download CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper 2026 PDF?
The exam authority will be uploading all the CBSE 12th questions papers PDF on the its official webiste (cbse.gov.in) after concluding the board exams 2025-26. Students can download the CBSE question papers 2026 for all subjects including Chemistry with below steps.
Step 1: Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the “Board Examinations” tab on the homepage
Step 3: Land on the “Previous year’s Question Papers” section
Step 4: Select the main examination or supplementary exam question papers of 2025-26
Step 5: Click on the respective subject
Step 6: The CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper 2026 pdf will open
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE question paper for future need
Importance of CBSE question papers
Students must understand that CBSE Class 12 question papers are extremly important to crack the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. This will help students to understand the question format and predict weightage.