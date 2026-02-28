CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam analysis 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam consists of 70 marks. The exam consists of five sections - Section A (Multiple Choice Questions), Section B (Short Answer carrying 2 marks), Section C (Short Answer carrying 3 marks), Section D (case-based questions) and Section E (long answer questions). A total of 33 questions were asked with internal choice. Students are allowed to use log tables. However, calculators are not allowed inside the exam.

Shalini Gupta, Lancers Army Schools, said, "The Chemistry Board exam held today for class XII was overall moderate to easy. Most questions were directly based on the prescribed syllabus, making it accessible for students who were well-prepared. The paper covered key topics like organic chemistry, electrochemistry, and chemical kinetics, with a good distribution of marks across all major areas. Overall, the paper was well-balanced, fair, and scoring."

Principal Dr Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, said, "Today’s Chemistry examination was perceived as easy to moderate. The paper was NCERT based and had numerous questions directly from NCERT textbooks. Though NCERT based,the paper required an in depth study of the textbook and practice of questions to ensure accuracy in the answers. Overall, the paper maintained a balanced composition with direct questions, competency based questions and concept oriented question."

Sonam Chauhan, JAIN International Residential School, said, "The CBSE Chemistry Board Examination 2026 proved to be a well-balanced and thoughtfully designed paper that tested students’ conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate, making it accessible to well-prepared students while still encouraging analytical thinking and clarity of concepts."

The CBSE 12th board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The written exams will be held at various exam centres across the country and abroad.