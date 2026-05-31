Odisha student’s missing answer sheet pages trigger assessment concerns

Mayurbhanj: In the wake of the massive NEET question paper leak controversy, a shocking case of irregularity in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets has come to light, deepening students' anxiety about their academic future.



The incident involves Ankita Acharya, a Class 12 student from Ranibhol Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) in Bireshwarpur under Barasahi block of Mayurbhanj district. She is the daughter of Prashant Kumar Acharya, a retired Naval Officer.



After not securing the expected marks in the CBSE Class 12 examination, Ankita applied for revaluation. What she received has raised alarming questions about the entire CBSE evaluation system.