CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started conducting the board exams for class 10 academic exams 2026-27. It has kick-started the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 with Mathematics exam for both Basic and Standard. The CBSE 10th Mathematics exam 2026 for both Standard and Basic papers was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on February 17.

Many students who had appeared for the written exam rated the CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper 2026 as moderate. A few students said the exam was difficult and tricky. Let's explore CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026 along with question paper review and difficulty level.

CBSE Class 10 Maths answer key 2026 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026 highlights