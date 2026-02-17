CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started conducting the board exams for class 10 academic exams 2026-27. It has kick-started the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 with Mathematics exam for both Basic and Standard. The CBSE 10th Mathematics exam 2026 for both Standard and Basic papers was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on February 17.
Many students who had appeared for the written exam rated the CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper 2026 as moderate. A few students said the exam was difficult and tricky. Let's explore CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026 along with question paper review and difficulty level.
CBSE Class 10 Maths answer key 2026 PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026 highlights
CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic (subject code: 241) and CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard (subject code: 041) consists of 80 marks. It consists of MCQs, very short answer, short answer, long answer, short answer type questions, and study based questions. Students who had appeared for the written exam rated the CBSE 10th Maths question paper as moderate to difficult. A detailed CBSE 10th Maths question paper review will be updated anytime soon. Stay tuned.
This year, the CBSE has introduced two-board format to ease pressure of students. The CBSE 10th board exams 2026 will be held in two shifts - February-March and May. However, the board has made it clear that students who appear for the first attempt will be able to appear for the second shift.