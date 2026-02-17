CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 PDF: Check key details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 10 Mathematics exam today, February 17, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic (subject code: 241) and CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard (subject code: 041) was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at various exam centres across the country.

Students might have started searching for the CBSE Class 10 Maths answer key 2026 to verify their responses. Let's explore key details regarding the CBSE 10th Maths answer key 2026 pdf.

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam analysis 2026

CBSE Class 10 Maths answer key 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Maths exam will consist of 18 multiple choice questions (MCQ) and 2 reasoning-based questions. CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key 2026 will help students to verify their answers. Students should note that the board never releases CBSE answer key papers after the board exams are over. Students can get the unofficial answer key available at private coaching centres to calculate their probable score. It is to be noted that the evaluation will not be based on the unofficial answer key.

If released on the official portal, students can follow the below steps to access the answer key.

How to download CBSE 10th Maths answer key 2026 pdf?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the answer key link, if available

Step 3: Find the CBSE 10th Maths answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download CBSE answer key pdf

Step 5: Take a printout of answer key for future need

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026 highlights