CBSE Board Exam 2026: LOC submission deadline ends TODAY; late fee payment open till Oct 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all schools that today is the final day to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) form for the 2026 Board Examinations. Principals and school authorities must complete the registration process on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, before the end of the day to avoid penalties.

While the LOC submission closes today, schools will be able to make payments with a late fee until October 11. However, the board has made it clear that no LOC submissions will be accepted after today’s deadline.

LOC submission mandatory for board exam eligibility

The LOC form is a mandatory prerequisite for all Class 10 and 12 students appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2026. Failure to submit the form within the prescribed deadline will lead to disqualification from the examination.

CBSE has stressed that schools bear full responsibility for ensuring timely completion and payment. Any delay or non-compliance will be treated as the school’s liability.

Steps to submit the LOC form

Schools and principals can complete the submission process online by following these steps:

Visit cbse.gov.in. Click on the ‘Board Exam’ tab on the homepage. Select the ‘LOC’ link from the dropdown menu. Log in using the required credentials and fill in candidate details. Pay the applicable fee (including late fee, if any) and submit the form. After submission, schools must download and retain a printed copy of the confirmation page for their records.



CBSE Board Exam 2026 schedule

According to the tentative timetable released by the board, Class 10 and 12 exams will begin on February 17, 2026.

Class 10 exams: February 17 to March 9, 2026

Class 12 exams: February 17 to April 9, 2026.

Most papers will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with certain subjects scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Around 45 lakh students from India and 26 other countries are expected to appear for the exams. In total, 204 subjects will be offered across both classes.

The board has urged all institutions to complete the submission process without delay to ensure their students remain eligible for the upcoming board examinations.