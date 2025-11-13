Catch ’em young: Sports training for Delhi school kids, modern grounds soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government proposes to build state-of-the-art sports grounds in government schools, aiming to provide children with quality sports training from an early age, enabling them to compete in national and international events.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sought the blueprint for the plan from education department officials. She assured adequate funds for the project, which will be implemented expeditiously.

The CM said the government would collaborate with prominent sports academies to strengthen Delhi’s sports ecosystem. It will sign MoUs for training in disciplines such as cricket, boxing, taekwondo, football, and swimming, among others.

The academies will be provided access to sports facilities and administrative support to run structured training programmes.

Gupta said that it has the potential to transform Delhi’s schools into premier sports hubs of the country.

Officials will identify locations for developing sports grounds or multi-purpose auditoria.

In schools with large open spaces, modern sports grounds will be developed, while multi-purpose auditoria or mini-sports arenas will come up in areas with limited space.

She said the government is committed to ensuring athletes have access to a world-class sports ecosystem, including professional coaching, balanced nutrition, modern stadiums, and well-equipped grounds.

