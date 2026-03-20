Caste-based assault on student raises concerns over safety and equity in schools in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old SC girl and her grandfather were hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by the family of another student, allegedly on caste grounds.

The victim, a Class 11 student at the Government Higher Secondary School near Peedampalli in Sulur block, lives with her parents at Indira Nagar in Pattanam village. Four months ago, she obtained 150 marks out of 200 in an accountancy exam.

A BC student from her class obtained 36 marks but allegedly engaged in malpractice to alter it to 136. The victim noticed this and alerted the class teacher, who then warned the boy. Irked over this, he continued to harass the victim verbally outside school premises. She raised a complaint with her teachers, who also assured to take action.