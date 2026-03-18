Can't play all your life so education is important: P V Sindhu

The 30-year-old is on a break after being stranded in Dubai due to closure of air space for some days in the middle of the American and Israeli bombing of Iran. She said sporting injuries can be hard to comeback from and that's why she would urge budding athletes to always have academic backup.

"I might sound mean, maybe they might not understand now, but in the later stage in their life, they will understand that, yes, studies are also important. Because, you know, sport sometimes, it's very risky where sometimes you have an injury and you never know how it goes.

"...your life might end, you might have a surgery...injuries...they don't tell you and come, it just happens. At that point of time, you have to make sure that you are ready for everything in life," she said.