Pradhan criticises Rahul Gandhi following ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore

New Delhi: Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of coming to Indore "with a microphone and a manufactured 'System vs Students' narrative" after Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in the city.



In an X post, Pradhan cited government initiatives in response to Gandhi's criticism of the education sector, stating that the reality is "more consequential than mere rhetoric".

"At Indore's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', Rahul Gandhi chose to portray every challenge faced by students as proof of a 'captured system' and reduce a complex education ecosystem to political slogans," Pradhan said, adding, "Students deserve answers, not political theatre."

Pradhan, who recently resigned as the Education Minister following massive youth-led protests over NEET paper leak, said that while Gandhi is "busy peddling his agenda", the country has expanded higher-education access, citing Gross Enrolment Ratio rise from 23.7% in 2014–15 to 30% in 2023–24.

"PM-Vidyalaxmi now provides collateral-free education loans and interest support for eligible students, while PM-USHA is strengthening infrastructure and quality across state institutions. Our QS World rankings have improved significantly in the last decade and so has our institutional capacity," he said.



On examination reforms, Pradhan said the government had moved towards computer-based testing "precisely to reduce vulnerabilities associated with paper-based examinations, while acknowledging that examination integrity requires continuous strengthening."

He said the Centre has enacted a dedicated law against exam malpractices in 2024 and has now strengthened it with tougher penalties and fast-track courts, referring to the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 during the Parliament Monsoon Session.

"The concerns raised by students must be taken seriously. But so must the work being done to expand opportunity, affordability, infrastructure and transparency. Will Rahul Gandhi speak about solutions, or will he keep turning every student's anxiety into a political prop?" he asked.

"India's students do not need a politician to tell them to be angry. They need institutions that act, opportunities that expand and a government that stands with them. That is the difference between politics over students and politics for students," Pradhan added.

The Indore event, part of Gandhi's student outreach initiative previously held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune, was themed "System vs Students."