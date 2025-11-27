Calicut University repeats entire question paper for “Art of Stress Management” exam

Calicut University has repeated the complete question paper for the first-semester Undergraduate Multi-Disciplinary Course (MDC) exam titled “Art of Stress Management” held on November 25, 2025. The paper was identical to the one used in the previous year’s examination, with only the year changed, reported India Today.

How the blunder occurred

Although three different sets of question papers are routinely prepared for such examinations, one of the sets accidentally reused last year’s paper in its entirety.

Error came to light immediately

Students and teachers raised an alarm as soon as the exam concluded, recognising the questions as exact replicas of the previous year’s test.

University’s response

University authorities confirmed that the matter has been brought to their notice and will be placed before the Board of Studies for appropriate action, which may include conducting a fresh examination.

Current status

- No formal complaint has been lodged yet, according to the university.

- Decision on re-examination pending outcome of Board of Studies meeting.

Students have been advised to regularly check the official Calicut University website for further updates and notifications regarding the issue.