C-DAC, NIOT to develop surface vehicles to study oceans, collect coastal data

BENGALURU: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Chennai, is in the early stages of developing autonomous, remotely operated surface vehicles for nearshore applications and research.

The MoU signed recently between the two agencies is in keeping with the Government of India’s ‘Vision of New India by 2030’ announced in February 2019, highlighting the Blue Economy as one of the 10 core dimensions of growth.