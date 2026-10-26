Burhanpur school reports 550 IIT/JEE selections, 630 NEET selections

Anand Prakash Chouksey began teaching at the age of 15 after financial constraints prevented him from pursuing his ambition of becoming an engineer. More than two decades later, the school he established in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has reported over 550 IIT/JEE selections and 630 NEET selections.

Chouksey, whose family earned its livelihood through milk sales, started Sonu Coaching Classes before establishing New Vision Higher Secondary School. He founded Macro Vision Academy (MVA) in 2002–03, building on his earlier efforts to make competitive examination preparation accessible to students in the region.

The residential Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school began its residential programme in 2007 with one hostel. It now accommodates more than 2,500 boarders, according to the institution's website.

MVA's published figures list 550 IIT/JEE selections, 1,900 JEE Main selections, 630 NEET selections and more than 80 selections to foreign institutions. These are institution-reported selection figures and may include students counted across different examination categories.

The academy drew national attention in 2025 when its student Majid Mujahid Hussain secured All India Rank 3 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Hussain had joined the school after Class 10.

The institution has also invested in technology-led teaching. It says it became an Apple Distinguished School in 2015, incorporating digital tools into classroom learning.

MVA's growth reflects a wider shift in competitive examination preparation, with residential schools outside major coaching hubs seeking to provide students with academic support and entrance-exam training closer to home.

Alongside education, Chouksey established All Is Well Multispeciality Hospital in 2017, according to the academy's official profile. His work has extended beyond schooling into healthcare and community development in the region.