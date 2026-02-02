Budget push for City Economic Regions seen accelerating growth in Telangana’s smaller cities

HYDERABAD: The Union Budget’s proposal for City Economic Regions (CERs) is expected to give a fresh push to urbanisation and regional growth in Telangana, with Tier-2 and -3 cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam likely to benefit.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described cities as India’s ‘engines of growth, innovation and opportunity’ and announced a framework to develop select urban clusters through targeted infrastructure investments. Each CER will receive Rs 5,000 crore over five years, allocated through a competitive challenge mode.

Urban policy experts said the move aligns with Telangana’s strategy of decentralising growth beyond Hyderabad. “With planned urbanisation, industrial corridors and improved connectivity, the CER model can accelerate economic activity in secondary cities by integrating housing, transport, logistics and employment hubs,” urban studies expert K Ramachandra Reddy told TNIE.