Breakfast scheme for schoolkids from June 2 in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday announced that the breakfast scheme will be launched in all government schools on June 2.

Addressing the gathering after distributing bicycles to students of government schools and colleges under the Amma Foundation initiative at Bonakal mandal headquarters in Khammam district, the deputy chief minister also revealed plans to introduce a mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students from the next academic year.