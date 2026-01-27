Lula da Silva set for official India visit in February

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday confirmed that he will travel to India in February, ahead of a subsequent trip to Washington, following a telephone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.



Sharing the details on X, Lula wrote, "We agreed on a visit to Washington after my trip to India and South Korea in February, on a date to be set soon."



He added that during the call, the two leaders discussed "bilateral relations and the global agenda," adding that they "exchanged information on the economic indicators of both countries, which point to good prospects for the two economies."