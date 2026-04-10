Class 10 exam result reveal, boys outperform girls in Assam

Guwahati: Boys outshone girls in the class 10 Assam Board examinations, the results for which were declared on Friday.
A total of 4,29,249 students had appeared for the examinations held in February-March this year, with 65.62 per cent of the students clearing it. The overall pass percentage is an increase from 63.98 per cent in 2025.
The pass percentage of boys was 67.78 per cent and that of girls was 63.96 per cent.
The Assam State School Education Board, which conducted the examinations, also announced the names of the three toppers, with Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi, bagging the first position, scoring 591 marks out of a total of 600.
Akankha Bhuyan of Ambikagiri Rai Chaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya secured the second position, with total marks of 589.
The third position was shared by Jia Farah Islam of Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh, and Surjit Akhtar of Little Flowers School, Nalbari, with 588 marks each.
The top three best performing districts were Dima Hasao with overall pass percentage of 88.23, Sivasagar (84.08) and Dibrugarh (78.46).
Congratulating the successful students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exhorted those who could not perform as per expectations to continue working with determination.
"Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed the HSLC Examination 2026. May this milestone open new opportunities ahead," he said in a post on X.
"To those who did not get the expected results, stay determined. With hard work and perseverance, you will surely succeed. My best wishes always," Sarma added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.