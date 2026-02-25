BMC presents budget of Rs 80952.56 crore for 2026-27; gives push to infra, technology

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday presented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, proposing a total outlay of Rs 80,952.56 crore. The budget gives a major push to infrastructure development and technological advancement.

This represents an 8.77 per cent increase over the previous year's budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore.

The budget marks a significant strategic shift toward long-term asset creation, with Capital Expenditure now accounting for 60 per cent of total spending, while Revenue Expenditure has been streamlined to 40 per cent.