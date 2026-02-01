Young entrepreneur Fazil Riyaz reimagines Kashmir’s traditional Karakuli cap

Srinagar: In Kashmir, 20-year-old Fazil Riyaz is reviving the traditional Karakuli cap, a symbol of elegance and identity. Fazil's efforts have made the cap trendy again, blending tradition with modern style.



Through his dedicated efforts, the traditional Karakuli cap, once a symbol of elegance, identity, and pride in Kashmir, has seen renewed popularity among young people across the Valley.



Speaking to ANI, Fazil Riyaz said, "Our shop name is Kashmir Cap, running since 1920. Earlier, this work was done by my great-grandfather. Later, my grandfather pursued it. Now, I am the 4th generation, and I am doing this job now."