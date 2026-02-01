Young entrepreneur Fazil Riyaz reimagines Kashmir’s traditional Karakuli cap
Srinagar: In Kashmir, 20-year-old Fazil Riyaz is reviving the traditional Karakuli cap, a symbol of elegance and identity. Fazil's efforts have made the cap trendy again, blending tradition with modern style.
Through his dedicated efforts, the traditional Karakuli cap, once a symbol of elegance, identity, and pride in Kashmir, has seen renewed popularity among young people across the Valley.
Speaking to ANI, Fazil Riyaz said, "Our shop name is Kashmir Cap, running since 1920. Earlier, this work was done by my great-grandfather. Later, my grandfather pursued it. Now, I am the 4th generation, and I am doing this job now."
Social media campaigns and innovative designs have made it in vogue at colleges, cultural events, and weddings. Fazil Riyaz, a young Kashmiri artisan, is keeping the traditional Karakuli cap alive with his innovative approach. He sources raw Karakul sheep wool directly from Afghanistan and crafts each cap by hand, taking 5-6 hours to complete. Fazil has expanded his collection to include modern designs such as the Pakol and Iranian styles, alongside traditional patterns.
"We source raw Karakul sheep wool directly from Afghanistan," Fazil explained. "Once it arrives, we cut and shape the material by hand, customising every piece to meet our customers' specific preferences. Each cap is a labour of love, taking five to six hours of meticulous handmade craftsmanship to complete."
Reflecting on the evolution of his craft, Fazil added, "Traditionally, people primarily wore the Jinnah cap. To appeal to a new generation, I have expanded our collection to include several new patterns, such as the Pakol, the Iranian style, the peaked cap, and six variations of the rounded Karakuli. I've worked hard to create a diverse range of styles and contemporary designs."
Growing up, Fazil was inspired by his grandfather's craftsmanship and has continued the family legacy, now shipping his products worldwide.
Fazil further said, " When my grand father were in the shop at that time, whenever I come form scholl, I used to watch how he made the cap, and I tried to learn from him. After my grandfather's death, I faced difficulties, but I have now improved and deliver a high-quality product. Now I am shipping my product worldwide."
Historically worn by scholars, elders, and dignitaries, the Karakuli cap had gradually fallen out of everyday use, especially among younger generations, who gravitated toward modern and Western fashion trends. Recognising this cultural shift, he set out to revive the cap not merely as a fashion accessory, but as a representation of Kashmiri identity and heritage.
By blending tradition with contemporary style, Fazil introduced innovative designs, modern fits, and versatile patterns that appeal to today's youth. Social media played a key role in his initiative, as visually appealing campaigns and youth-centric branding helped the Karakuli cap re-enter mainstream fashion conversations in Kashmir.
Fazil's initiative supports local artisans, preserving traditional skills and generating livelihoods. The Karakuli cap is now a symbol of pride and confidence, showcasing Kashmiri identity. His work inspires youth to embrace their roots while adapting to modern times
One of the customers at Kashmir Cap House spoke to ANI and said, "I came here after seeing a video on Facebook. While watching the video, I was very impressed. My father also saw the video, which is why I came here to buy a Karakuli cap for him. The quality is too good. On our side, it is difficult to find, so I have to come here."
Soon, the cap began appearing at colleges, cultural events, weddings, and even in everyday street fashion. Beyond style, Fazil's initiative has also contributed to livelihood generation. By supporting local artisans and craftsmen who make Karakuli caps, he helped revive traditional skills that were at risk of decline.
This fusion of cultural preservation and economic empowerment has earned him appreciation from both cultural circles and young entrepreneurs in the Valley. Today, the Karakuli cap is once again being embraced as a symbol of pride, confidence, and Kashmiri identity.
Fazil Riyaz's journey stands as an inspiring example of how youth-led initiatives can safeguard cultural heritage while adapting it to modern sensibilities. His work not only revived a fading tradition but also reminded Kashmir's youngsters that embracing their roots can be both meaningful and stylish.
