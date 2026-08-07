BJP Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey threatens hunger strike over Jharkhand student exam irregularities

Ranchi/New Delhi: Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday warned that he would join the ongoing students' agitation and go on a hunger strike if the state government fails to take a decision on alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities by August 13, while the Parliament session is still underway.

In a post on social media platform X, Dubey, the four-time MP of Godda Lok Sabha constituency, said, "By August 13, that is, until the Parliament session is ongoing, if no decision is made, then I will take permission from my party and join the students' movement to go on a hunger strike."

Questioning the continued alleged tampering with the future of students in the state, the BJP Lok Sabha MP asked when the students would finally get relief from paper leaks in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and when the Congress-supported Hemant Soren-led state government would listen to their voice.