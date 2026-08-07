BJP Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey threatens hunger strike over Jharkhand student exam irregularities

Ranchi/New Delhi: Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday warned that he would join the ongoing students' agitation and go on a hunger strike if the state government fails to take a decision on alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities by August 13, while the Parliament session is still underway.
In a post on social media platform X, Dubey, the four-time MP of Godda Lok Sabha constituency, said, "By August 13, that is, until the Parliament session is ongoing, if no decision is made, then I will take permission from my party and join the students' movement to go on a hunger strike."
Questioning the continued alleged tampering with the future of students in the state, the BJP Lok Sabha MP asked when the students would finally get relief from paper leaks in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and when the Congress-supported Hemant Soren-led state government would listen to their voice.
The statement comes amid a prolonged student protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations.
The agitators have been demanding a CBI probe, cancellation of the affected exams and systemic reforms to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday urged the Opposition, especially Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to allow the two Houses of Parliament to function so that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah may address them, a demand being raised by the protesting leaders themselves.
He also criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "hypocrite", alleging that he was on a different footing when it came to students' protests against reported examination irregularities in Jharkhand.
Many students from the state are also protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with several on hunger strike for almost a fortnight.
Nishikant Dubey's warning has added political weight to the students' movement, which has already seen several protesters on hunger strike.
Attention is now on whether the state government responds with concrete decisions before the deadline set by Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey.
The intervention of an elected representative could further intensify pressure on the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, especially with the Monsoon session of Parliament still in progress.
Students across Jharkhand have expressed hope that the BJP MP's stand will force the Jharkhand administration to address long-pending grievances related to examination integrity and fair recruitment opportunities.
Meanwhile, the agitating students have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations, action against those found responsible, and greater transparency in the entire recruitment process.
After the state government's offer to hold discussions with the protesters, the students have for the first time formally announced an official delegation to represent them in the proposed talks.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.