BJP accuses K'taka govt of prioritising political rallies over students' interests

New Delhi: A political controversy erupted on Monday after severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru allegedly caused difficulties for some NEET UG re-test candidates trying to reach their examination centres on time. The BJP accused the government in Karnataka of prioritising political rallies over students' interests, while Congress leaders expressed regret over the hardships faced by candidates and their families.

The controversy follows reports that a Congress rally in Bengaluru led to traffic snarls across parts of the city, resulting in panic among students and parents rushing to examination centres. According to reports, at least three students missed the examination altogether due to delays caused by the traffic congestion.