Birkbeck London gets UGC nod for low-cost global campus in Bangalore

University of Birbek in London received a letter of intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its global campus in Bangalore, marking a significant step towards “Internationalisation at Home” vision under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Vineet Joshi, Decretary, Ministry of Education (Higher Education), handed over the LoI to Sally Wheler, VC of Birkbeck, University of London, in New Delhi today.

With the establishment of its Bangalore campus in Whitefield’s Sattva Tech Park, Birkbeck will offer Indian students access to globally recognised University of London degrees at nearly 60% lower cost, while maintaining the same academic standards, research-led teaching and industry-integrated curriculum as its UK counterpart.

The Bangalore campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business management and business analytics, designed to combine academic rigour with applied knowledge and industry collaboration.