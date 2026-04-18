Birkbeck London gets UGC nod for low-cost global campus in Bangalore

University of Birbek in London received a letter of intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its global campus in Bangalore, marking a significant step towards “Internationalisation at Home” vision under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).
Vineet Joshi, Decretary, Ministry of Education (Higher Education), handed over the LoI to Sally Wheler, VC of Birkbeck, University of London, in New Delhi today.
With the establishment of its Bangalore campus in Whitefield’s Sattva Tech Park, Birkbeck will offer Indian students access to globally recognised University of London degrees at nearly 60% lower cost, while maintaining the same academic standards, research-led teaching and industry-integrated curriculum as its UK counterpart.
The Bangalore campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business management and business analytics, designed to combine academic rigour with applied knowledge and industry collaboration.
“This is the 15th LoI issued to a foreign university to establish a campus in India under the UGC Regulations 2023,” the Ministry of Education said on its official X account.
The courses will boost the government’s study in India initiative and “reaffirm education as a key bilateral pillar in the India-UK relationship as envisioned in Leaders’ statement issued in October 2025, and thereby contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat,” it added.
The partnership was formally marked by a launch and signing event attended by senior representatives from government and the international education sector, including Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner, Alison Barrett MBE, Director (India), British Council, Professor Sally Wheeler OBE, Vice-Chancellor of Birkbeck, University of London, along with senior officials from the Education Ministry, University Grants Commission (UGC) and media.
Professor Sally said the Bangalore campus will bring Birkbeck's legacy to India, integrating academic excellence with employability and industry engagement.
"The entry of leading global institutions like Birkbeck, University of London reflects India's broader ambition to become a preferred destination for international education by 2030 creating opportunities for students, strengthening research collaboration, and building a globally competitive knowledge economy," she said.
As demand for accessible and globally recognised education pathways continues to evolve, Birkbeck's entry to India combines academics, operational capability, and market access to deliver international education at scale.