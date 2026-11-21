Muzaffarpur: Three youths were arrested for allegedly harassing a female student and assaulting her male friend in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kashirampur embankment within Bochahan police station limits in the district and came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media.

"A video showing some youths misbehaving with a girl and assaulting the boy accompanying her came to light on Thursday. Upon verification, the incident was found to have taken place at Kashirampur embankment," Muzaffarpur SDPO (East) Alay Vats said.