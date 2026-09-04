Bihar students navigate swollen rivers to reach school



School teacher Abdul Barik described the daily routine as a terrifying ordeal for students, teachers and their families, as the flooded route has made regular access to the school difficult.

"It is difficult. We feel a bit scared when boarding the boat. The main road to the school is submerged in water, so we have to call a private boat from nearby to go back and forth. If a raised bridge were built, we wouldn't face this trouble," he told ANI.



He added that no government boat service has been provided to the school, leaving families and staff to arrange transport on their own.

"No government boat service is available here... There are approximately 300 children in the school," he said.

That gap has been filled by local boatmen like Abed Ali, who ferries students to and from the school in his own boat.

"I seat the students carefully, transport them safely, and ensure they reach their destination securely," he said, adding that he charges Rs 500 for the service.



For parents, the arrangement remains a source of constant worry, particularly as children have to travel through swollen waterways to attend school. Anjali Devi, whose child studies at the school, said that if a bridge was built, their anxiety would lessen and commuting would become easier.

"We feel scared... A boat drowned in this water some time back... If a bridge were built here, it would make commuting easier," she said.