Bihar mandates 75% attendance in model schools, asks officials to avoid police accommodation

Why has the department restricted the use of school buildings?

The instructions seek to keep school premises available for teaching and other academic activities. Using classrooms and other facilities for examinations or accommodating police personnel can interfere with regular school operations.

The department has asked officials to avoid these arrangements wherever possible. The wording allows for alternatives to be considered when the use of school premises cannot be avoided.

The staffing directive addresses another administrative concern. Schools without clerks or attendants may receive staff on deputation from nearby institutions, allowing them to manage routine work without waiting for new appointments.