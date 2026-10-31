Bihar mandates 75% attendance in model schools, asks officials to avoid police accommodation

The Bihar Education Department has directed officials to enforce a minimum attendance of 75% in Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools and ensure that school activities are not disrupted by administrative arrangements, including police accommodation and examination duties.
The six-point directive asks district-level officials to prioritise the academic functioning of these schools. It also calls for special classes for students who fail Class 9, arrangements to fill non-teaching staff vacancies and regular monitoring of morning assemblies.
What are the six new instructions?
The department’s directions cover attendance, staffing, academic support and the use of school premises.
75% attendance: District officials must ensure that students meet the prescribed minimum attendance requirement.
Police accommodation: Schools should not be used to accommodate police personnel wherever this can be avoided.
Examination centres: Officials have been asked to avoid using model school premises as examination centres. If an alternative is required, the District Education Officer may be asked to recommend another venue.
Staff shortages: Where clerks or attendants are unavailable, officials should arrange for staff from nearby schools to be deputed.
Morning assemblies: Schools must conduct Chetna Satra, the morning assembly, properly. Officials have also been asked to monitor arrangements, including the appropriate use of musical instruments.
Support for Class 9 students: Students who fail Class 9 must be provided with special classes to help them improve their academic performance.
The directive does not specify the timetable or duration of the additional classes. It also does not announce new penalties for students who fail to meet the attendance requirement.
Why has the department restricted the use of school buildings?
The instructions seek to keep school premises available for teaching and other academic activities. Using classrooms and other facilities for examinations or accommodating police personnel can interfere with regular school operations.
The department has asked officials to avoid these arrangements wherever possible. The wording allows for alternatives to be considered when the use of school premises cannot be avoided.
The staffing directive addresses another administrative concern. Schools without clerks or attendants may receive staff on deputation from nearby institutions, allowing them to manage routine work without waiting for new appointments.
How does the 75% attendance rule fit into Bihar’s wider school policy?
Bihar has also applied a 75% attendance requirement to students seeking benefits under certain government school schemes. In September 2026, the state directed government and government-aided schools to record attendance data on the e-Shikshakosh portal for the period from April 1 to September 30. Students falling below the threshold could lose access to scheme benefits.
That policy is separate from the latest instructions for Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools. The new directive specifically calls for strict enforcement of attendance in these institutions, alongside measures to improve academic support and administration.
The state has also emphasised closer monitoring of government schools. In August, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed officials to strengthen school inspections, improve the reporting of academic activities and hold parent-teacher meetings every three months at model schools.