Bihar govt announces education, examination reforms

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced a series of measures to strengthen the state's education system, improve examination processes and focus on student welfare.



The Chief Minister said a state-level committee has been constituted to ensure quality education reaches every school and transform them into centres of excellence, while improving students' learning levels.



In a post on X, Bihar CM wrote, "Important decisions have been taken in Bihar to further strengthen, make qualitative, and student-centric the education system. Announcement-1: Special Committee for Quality Education. A state-level committee has been constituted to ensure quality education reaches every school, so that each school can be transformed into a centre of excellence and continuous improvement in students' learning levels is ensured."

https://x.com/samrat4bjp/status/2086349158303113568?s=20