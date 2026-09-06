Bihar EOU issues advisory ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, warns of cyber fraud, rumours

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, urging candidates and the public to stay alert against rumours, misinformation and cyber fraud.
The EOU, which serves as the state-level nodal agency for preventing malpractice and irregularities in competitive examinations, stated that it is committed to ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of examinations.
The advisory comes in view of the NEET-UG 2026 written re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 at various examination centres across Bihar.
According to the agency, the possibility of anti-social elements and cyber fraudsters attempting to spread rumours or misinformation related to the examination cannot be ruled out.
Such individuals may misuse social media platforms and digital communication channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and X, to circulate false information among candidates and the public.
The EOU cautioned that these activities could adversely affect the integrity and sanctity of the examination process.
It also warned that cybercriminals may try to extort money by falsely claiming access to leaked question papers, answer keys, guaranteed success in the examination, or employment opportunities.
To prevent such incidents, the agency has advised candidates and guardians to exercise caution and follow several important guidelines.
The advisory states that if anyone receives phone calls, social media messages, or emails claiming to provide examination question papers or answer keys in exchange for money, they should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or cyber police station.
Candidates have also been urged not to forward any unverified messages, rumours, or misleading information related to the examination.
If any question paper or answer key is found circulating on social media, individuals should immediately inform the police and provide details of the social media account and relevant URL so that its authenticity can be verified and appropriate legal action can be initiated.
The EOU further appealed to the public to share any prior information regarding attempts to create disturbances, irregularities, or malpractice during the examination.
Such information can be reported directly to the Economic Offences Unit through its Mobile/WhatsApp number 9031829067 or via email at digeou-bih@gov.in.
The agency also reminded citizens that complaints related to cyber fraud and fake calls can be registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by contacting the national cybercrime helpline number 1930.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.