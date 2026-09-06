Bihar EOU issues advisory ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, warns of cyber fraud, rumours

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, urging candidates and the public to stay alert against rumours, misinformation and cyber fraud.

The EOU, which serves as the state-level nodal agency for preventing malpractice and irregularities in competitive examinations, stated that it is committed to ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of examinations.

The advisory comes in view of the NEET-UG 2026 written re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 at various examination centres across Bihar.