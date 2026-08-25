Bihar Govt says BPSC protesters’ demands met, seeks dialogue to end agitation

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari on Tuesday said the state government had addressed the issues raised by students during the BPSC aspirants' protest and maintained that its doors remained open for dialogue, even as protesters continued to raise concerns over examination irregularities, recruitment delays and alleged paper leaks.



Tiwari said the government was committed to resolving problems faced by the state's youth in a timely manner and asserted that the student agitation was not the sole reason behind the government's actions.

"All the issues over which the students were staging a sit-in have been resolved. It is not as if the student agitation was the sole reason for this; it is the government's very intent to resolve the problems faced by our youth in a timely manner. We have addressed every issue raised by the youth. I was surprised to hear a person who has never even taken a board exam offering suggestions on examinations. That is why I would say to Tejashwi Yadav to enroll in a Bihar government school, pass the tenth-grade exam, and then come back to offer us suggestions on examinations," Tiwari said.

He further said that almost all demands raised by the students had been met and invited them to approach the government with any remaining concerns.

"We have met almost all the students' demands. For any students who wish to convey further points to the government, the doors for dialogue remain wide open. Let the students come, talk, and get their issues resolved; the government belongs to them," he said.



However, protesters said that several longstanding concerns relating to Bihar's education and recruitment systems remained unresolved.