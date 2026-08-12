Bihar Chief Minister pitches AI, education and infrastructure-led growth

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday stressed the need to improve education, skills, technology and infrastructure in the state, saying Bihar must adapt to changing times and create more opportunities for its youth.



He said the government was working to expand higher education facilities across Bihar and improve access to colleges and schools.

Addressing a programme, CM Choudhary said, "211 such places where there was no degree college have been provided with degree colleges, which were started from July 15. From August 10, all the teachers have joined and started working. Permanent teachers will be recruited in the next three months. We have also established 511 modern schools, and live classes are being conducted. From August 15, online teachers will also be available at night until 11 PM."



Recalling Bihar's rich history, Choudhary said the state had a glorious past and stressed the need to restore its prosperity.

"Bihar has been part of the pages of history and has a glorious history. There were Nalanda and Vikramshila universities. Emperor Maurya gave a golden era to the land of Pataliputra. Many people looted Bihar, the British looted it, and we have to work towards bringing back Bihar's prosperity," he said.