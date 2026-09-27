Bihar CM calls for mandatory computer education across govt schools

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed education officials to upgrade infrastructure in government schools and strengthen their academic environment to better prepare students for competitive examinations.
Choudhary issued the directions during a parent-teacher meeting at Government Middle School in Ramjichak under Danapur in Patna district, where he reviewed the school’s teaching arrangements, student attendance, examination results and available facilities.
During his interaction with teachers, parents and students, the Chief Minister asked the Education Department to prepare a plan to make computer education compulsory in all government schools from next year.
He also suggested deploying one computer instructor for every two to three schools to ensure students have access to digital learning. Choudhary said online teachers and live classes were already being provided at model schools across around 700 locations in Bihar.
The Chief Minister said regular parent-teacher meetings should be used to improve the quality of education, monitor teacher availability and ensure 100% student attendance. Such meetings should also help identify students who require additional academic support, he said.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari and Cooperative Minister and Danapur MLA Ram Kripal Yadav were also present during the meeting.
Choudhary also reviewed the statewide ‘Seva Chitra’ competition being conducted under the ‘Mere Sapnon ka Bharat-Seva Chitra’ campaign. He appreciated students for their creative work on themes such as Viksit Bharat-2047, solar energy, metro trains, robots and ‘Sapnon ka Bharat’.