Bihar CM calls for mandatory computer education across govt schools

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed education officials to upgrade infrastructure in government schools and strengthen their academic environment to better prepare students for competitive examinations.

Choudhary issued the directions during a parent-teacher meeting at Government Middle School in Ramjichak under Danapur in Patna district, where he reviewed the school’s teaching arrangements, student attendance, examination results and available facilities.

During his interaction with teachers, parents and students, the Chief Minister asked the Education Department to prepare a plan to make computer education compulsory in all government schools from next year.